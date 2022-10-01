First Alert Forecast: Tracking a temperature tumble cold front next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Clear skies will give way to a few clouds after midnight. Breeze out of the NE will keep temperatures somewhat mild overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to a beautiful afternoon with lots of sunshine. High: Near 70°. Low: 38°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 66°. Low: 39°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As our wind shifts back to the south Tuesday and Wednesday expect the lower 70s to return for afternoon highs. Our First Alert Weather team will have our eye’s on a cold front moving through Michiana on Thursday. With this cold front, showers will increase throughout Thursday and will send our temperatures on a noise dive to end next week. Expect a mostly cloudy, windy, and cold Friday behind the front with pockets of showers. Depending on cloud cover vs clear sky Friday night into Saturday morning area-wide frost is possible with even a light freeze for some locations.

