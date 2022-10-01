City releases finalized low-barrier shelter report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are working to combat homelessness.

The city released its low-barrier shelter report on Friday.

City leaders say they are committed to creating housing opportunities for every South Bend resident.

Mayor James Mueller says low-barrier shelter is a critical component of the city’s implementation group.

The group works together to identify and implement short-term and long-term solutions to homelessness.

“Taking a more humanitarian effort and collaborating with various partners, service providers and a lot of different community advocates on this effort...we know that homeless people are people...right to food, shelter, dignity and respect,” said Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of South Bend, Jordan Gathers

City leaders say homelessness takes a courageous effort and response.

