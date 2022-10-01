2nd Chance Pet: Piper

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!

For more information about Piper watch the video above!

Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633, or stop by the shelter at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

