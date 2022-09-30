Walkerton manufacturing company closes the door on nearly 80 employees

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton.

Masonite Corporation, a door-manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees. They said they will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.

The reduction in force will take place in a 30-day period that started on Thursday.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent.

