Walkerton manufacturing company closes the door on nearly 80 employees

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton.

Masonite Corporation, a door-manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees. They said they will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.

The reduction in force will take place in a 30-day period that started on Thursday.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Archie Taylor
Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference

Latest News

Michiana economic development leaders promote ‘Foreign Trading Zone’.
Michiana economic development leaders promote ‘Foreign Trading Zone’
South Bend Regional Chamber CEO Jeff Rea says this decision brought some relief to a lot of...
Business leaders react to SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling
16 News Now tells us why neighbors, who originally opposed the showroom, spoke in favor of the...
Ordinance paving way for new electric car dealership in Mishawaka approved
This is their first young entrepreneur event where some of the area’s youngest business leaders...
Young entrepreneurs featured at South Bend Farmers Market