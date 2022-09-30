St. Joseph High School donates over 600 diaper boxes to Women’s Care Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph High School held a diaper drive on Friday!

Students and staff formed a human chain throughout the school, across the street to the Women’s Care Center, passing the bags and boxes of diapers hand over hand until they were at their destination.

“I think we are helping our students realize that as Catholics, we care for all people,” said Father Geoff Mooney, of Christ the King. “All people are important, all people have dignity. October is respect for life month, and so we are helping our students realize that everybody needs love, everybody needs compassion and this is just one way we are helping to reach out to the community.”

The school was able to collect more than 600 boxes of diapers.

