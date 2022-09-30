St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health issues advisory on increased human risk of West Nile Virus

(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health is urging residents to be mindful of the threat of West Nile Virus in our area.

Officials say mosquitoes are still being regularly trapped and are increasingly testing positive for West Nile Virus, despite cooling temperatures.

There have been 24 positive pools of mosquitoes identified so far in 2022, and officials say more are expected. Neighboring Elkhart County has recorded 20 cases of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes to date as well. Additionally, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in lower Michigan.

There have been two documented human cases of West Nile Virus in Indiana this year. No human cases have been detected in St. Joseph County. However, in 2021, a St. Joseph County resident contracted West Nile Virus in the month of October.

Officials say the threat of West Nile Virus will persist until a hard freeze.

Signs and symptoms of West Nile Virus disease usually appear within 2–14 days of a bite from an infected mosquito. These symptoms might include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with this type of West Nile Virus disease recover completely, but some can have persistent fatigue and weakness. For some, West Nile Virus can be severe. If you think that you have West Nile Virus disease, it is recommended that you contact your health care provider.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health encourages you to take the following steps to protect you and your family from mosquitoes:

  • Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times - dusk to dawn - when possible.
  • Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin.
  • Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.
  • Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin if camping or spending extended periods of time outdoors.
  • Make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.
  • Reduce mosquito breeding on and around your property.

For more information about West Nile Virus, go to the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s website (https://www.in.gov/localhealth/stjosephcounty/environmental-health/pests-and-vectors/mosquitoes/).

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Ovarian cancer, hemoglobin, CBD & drug tests

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Indiana DNR advises waterfowl hunters of possible bird flu surge

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The DNR is asking hunters to report birds displaying symptoms of the virus.

Health

Swine flu case reported in Berrien County

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The case was confirmed by the CDC this past Friday.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Flu shots, B12 vitamins, scoliosis

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: COVID & hearing loss, energy drink safety, gut inflammation

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

EEE confirmed in horse in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say this discovery underscores the need for both horse owners and Michigan residents to take precautions.

Health

Ask Doctor Bob: Celiac disease, posture issues, hunger while dieting

Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us on 16 News Now at Noon every week to answer your medical questions.

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital hosts blood drive

Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It comes as blood supplies across Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need.

Health

Berrien County health officials provide back-to-school checklist for parents

Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
As students head back to school, Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller is laying out his back-to school checklist.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Tinnitus, tonsil stones, back-to-school sleep schedule

Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.