South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the city Wednesday night.

South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Yakim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Friday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Jerrod Rakeem Sanders, 32, was charged with murder for the death of Christopher Yakim, 37. Sanders was arrested in Berrien County and will be brought back to South Bend.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is 5 to 20 years.

Jerrod Sanders
Jerrod Sanders(WNDU)

The probable cause affidavit has been enclosed below:

(WNDU)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

