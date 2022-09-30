South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday.

The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.

Copshaholm is the ancient name of the Scottish birthplace of JD’s father, James Oliver.

The Oliver family helped make South Bend one of the lead manufacturing centers of the midwest.

