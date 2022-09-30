South Bend expands utility assistance program to tenants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has expanded its utility assistance program to include tenants as well as homeowners.

The program aims to reduce monthly water and sewer bills, but it is a yearly subscription that needs to be renewed. Tenants will have to show they live in the apartment as their primary residence and have approval from their landlord.

“We are excited to expand the Utility Assistance Program to homeowners and tenants to make living more affordable in South Bend,” says Mayor James Mueller. “The City will continue to improve its services to empower all residents to thrive.”

The Utility Assistance Program helps people reduce their water and sewer bills by up to $25.50 every month if they meet income guidelines and receive sewer service from South Bend.

Qualifying customers can apply at southbendin.gov/support or call 311.

