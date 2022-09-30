South Bend expands utility assistance program to tenants

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has expanded its utility assistance program to include tenants as well as homeowners.

The program aims to reduce monthly water and sewer bills, but it is a yearly subscription that needs to be renewed. Tenants will have to show they live in the apartment as their primary residence and have approval from their landlord.

“We are excited to expand the Utility Assistance Program to homeowners and tenants to make living more affordable in South Bend,” says Mayor James Mueller. “The City will continue to improve its services to empower all residents to thrive.”

The Utility Assistance Program helps people reduce their water and sewer bills by up to $25.50 every month if they meet income guidelines and receive sewer service from South Bend.

Qualifying customers can apply at southbendin.gov/support or call 311.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Archie Taylor
Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference

Latest News

Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last...
Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Robert’s Olympic ride
Jerrod Sanders, 37, has been charged with the murder of Christopher Yakim on Sept. 29, 2022.
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim
WNDU's Matt Gotsch gives viewers a look at the Graff Bash in South Bend.
Graff Bash returns to South Bend
Jack Springgate shows us their infectious love for apples at the Niles Apple Festival.
Apple Festival returns to Niles
WNDU's Samantha Albert gives us an inside look at the Rees Theatre!
A new birth for the historic Rees Theatre