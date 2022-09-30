Raise a glass: Fiddler’s Health celebrates 20 year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -“Erin go Bragh” translates to “Ireland Forever,” and while 20 years isn’t forever, it’s certainly a milestone worth celebrating. This weekend, Fiddler’s Hearth is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Standing at 127 N. Main Street in downtown South Bend, the classic Celtic pub has been serving Irish cuisine and pouring pints for two decades.

The family-friendly public house has welcomed patrons from around the globe and keeps them entertained with live music.

Owners Terry and Carol Meehan want to thank the community for supporting them for many years.

“We’re just hoping that all of the people who have been regulars, not-so regulars, or maybe never even came in, will just come in and help us celebrate 20 years of a gift from this community to us, said Carol Meehan, Owner of Fiddler’s Hearth.

As supporters of police, fire, and military, they have created a section with memorabilia from patrons serving the United States.

“I think what I like the most; we’re a military family, and we were blessed by getting the fly-over pilots; they’ll come here after the (Notre Dame) game, said Terry Meehan. “We’ve had the Blue Angels here three times. We’ve had an Air Force General here three times. We had an astronaut here two weeks ago.”

The Meehan’s say they came up with the name Fiddler’s Hearth because they wanted an element of music and for guests to feel like they’re at home.

“It’s just so organic,” said Carol Meehan. “That’s the feeling we want; for it to be organic.

“A lot of good times in front of that fireplace,” said Terry Meehan.

For the 20th anniversary, Fiddler’s Hearth will have live music performances all day and offer specials to guests.

