President Biden signs bill to rename VA clinic after Rep. Walorski

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - On Friday, President Biden signed a bill into law to rename a VA clinic after late Rep. Jackie Walorski.

The bill, H.R. 8658, renames the VA clinic in Mishawaka as the “Jackie Walorski Veteran Affairs Clinic.”

In 2017, Walorski and city officials unveiled that very VA clinic for the first time. Walorski dedicated most of her career as a public servant to helping military veterans.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke at a White House conference on hunger where he seemingly forgot that Walorski had passed.

