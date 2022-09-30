Indiana State Police investigating shots fired incident on South Bend’s northeast side

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway on South Bend’s northeast side.

On Thursday night, authorities responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of N. Jacob Street and Rockne Drive.

16 News Now was told that Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

