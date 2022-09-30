Mishawaka bank robbery suspect charged with multiple other armed robberies in Michiana

(WNDU) - The man arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a bank in Mishawaka earlier this week has been charged in connection with multiple other robberies that occurred within less than a week’s time.

Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend, is accused of robbing Smith’s Food Mart in Elkhart County on Thursday, Sept. 22, along with two 7-Eleven locations in Elkhart on Friday, Sept. 23, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, respectively.

Taylor then allegedly robbed the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East on the same day that he robbed the second Elkhart 7-Eleven location.

Court documents allege that Taylor was armed with a semi-automatic handgun during each robbery, and that he struck one employee in the face two times.

Police used surveillance video and video from public safety cameras to tie Taylor’s green Toyota Avalon to the location of each robbery. A handgun, and a camouflage ski mask were recovered in that car, along with numerous “bait bills” from the bank robbery.

