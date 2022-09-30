Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Archie Taylor
Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral

Latest News

Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022....
Trevor Noah says he’s exiting as host of ‘The Daily Show’
A Maryland couple was arrested and accused of giving confidential health information to Russia...
Couple accused of giving health information to Russia
LIVE: Bidens host Jewish New Year celebration
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines