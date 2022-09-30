John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township

(FOX19 NOW/file)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is headed to Berrien County!

On Friday, construction begins on John Beers Road in Lincoln Township, near Stevensville. The section, from Demorrow Road to Cleveland Avenue, which will undergo milling and resurfacing.

John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township.(WNDU)

Paving is expected for next Wednesday, Oct. 5, weather and contract-dependent.

Drivers should expect traffic delays between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. while work is being done.

