Indiana AG responds to preliminary injunction on abortion law

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s confident the new abortion law is constitutional.

The preliminary injunction to block the law was put into effect last Thursday, one week after the law went into effect.

The new law bans abortion with few exceptions, such as rape, incest, or the mother’s life at risk.

“This is a solidly written law,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “There is no reason to find it unconstitutional so it should survive. Unless you have a situation where the court decides it needs to invent law.”

If the Indiana Supreme Court decides the law is constitutional, Rokita will be able to begin investigating illegal abortions.

