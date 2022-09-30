Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards

By 16 News Now
Sep. 30, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills and resulting in stolen debit cards.

In this scam, police say a suspect approaches the victim in a store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them to see the victim’s pin number as the victim enters it at a self-check-out.

The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10 belongs to them. The purpose of this is to distract the victim again and lift their debit card out of their purse or wallet.

Suspect(s) then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.

The Elkhart Police Department is offering the following safety tips to combat this scam:

  • Be aware of your surroundings while using your debit or credit card.
  • If anyone is standing near you while you are using a key pad to enter your PIN number, please use your hands to shield the key pad.
  • If anyone points to money on the ground, please do not pick it up and instead walk away.
  • Make sure you have removed your credit card from the key pad at the self check-out before leaving.
  • If individuals continue to bother you at the store or in the parking lot, alert store staff or call the police.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime or any other crime is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP, or visit michianacrimestoppers.com or the Elkhart Police Department.

