City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions.

The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants.

The building dates back to 1901. The last private owner of the property lost it to back taxes in 2018. The city is now searching extensively for the next private owner.

The most prominent feature of the building is the atrium. All five floors have a balcony, and there is a massive skylight on the roof.

“This is probably the tallest atrium in the city of South Bend by far, and it’s only one of a few, it’s probably one of the most unique interior spaces in the city,” said South Bend’s Property Development Manager Joseph Molnar. “We love this atrium, that’s why the city stepped in to save the building in 2018, and we’re hoping to save the atrium for, you know, for another 100 years to come.”

Occupancy peaked in the 70′s and 80′s at about 150-tenants, according to Molnar. The building has since fallen into disrepair. A leaky roof caused extensive water damage, and the building was sold at tax sale.

While there’s a lot of work to be done, a lot has already been done as the city has invested about $750,000 on the property.

“So, the city over the past few years has been putting in resources to fix the skylight, put a brand-new roof on, brand new drainage system, cleaned the exterior of the building, do asbestos and lead removal,” Molnar said.

Demolition isn’t an option. The building is protected as a local historic landmark.

The city has put out a request for proposals on the rehabilitation and reuse of the building. An open house will be held on Oct, 18. The proposals are due on Jan. 28, 2023.

“The hope is that now we’ve gotten it stabilized, we stopped the bleeding, so forth, on the building and we’re hoping a developer now can come in, invest even more money, and really get the building occupied again,” Molnar said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Archie Taylor
Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference

Latest News

Each month during the school year, Martin’s chooses a local school to receive a $1,000 One...
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets
The festivities started Thursday, but the weekend always draws a great turnout.
Four Flags Apple Festival returns to Niles
River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with...
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets
The Lafayette Building dates back to 1901, It’s said to be the first commercial office building...
City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building