South Bend to release homelessness implementation report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless.

The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.

The purpose of the meeting was to help the city determine what it can do to better provide for the homeless.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.