Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Robert’s Olympic ride

Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last...
Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) -The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an olympian who was born and raised there.

Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle.

Jeff Zimmerman is the artist who was commissioned to create this mural honoring her incredible run.

Jeff traveled here from Chicago and says he met Roberts before designing the piece. But it was his conversations with community members that showed him how much she means to Buchanan.

“The people around Buchanan have been really nice and really supportive. Everyone at least gives me a thumbs up when they walk by. The thing’s already a hit. Old to young, they all know Hannah’s name and I think they have a sense of pride because of her,”Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says the only thing left to do is let the paint dry. You can find the mural in downtown Buchanan on the Honor Credit Union building.

