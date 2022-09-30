AT&T launches floating mobile hotspot in Florida amid Hurricane Ian destruction

The hurricane left particularly challenging issues for Sanibel Island, where mobile...
The hurricane left particularly challenging issues for Sanibel Island, where mobile connectivity was destroyed along with the bridge that connects the island to the Florida mainland.(AT&T)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WNDU) - AT&T launched a floating mobile hotspot Friday as Sanibel Island, Fla., continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane left particularly challenging issues for Sanibel Island, where mobile connectivity was destroyed along with the bridge that connects the island to the Florida mainland. AT&T is working in close coordination with state officials to gain access to Sanibel Island to begin to restore communications there.

AT&T’s FirstNet team loaded mobile/portable cell site equipment onto an amphibious vehicle, which was sent to the island. Meanwhile, more than 180 crews focused on the hardest hit areas to keep wireless communications running so first responders, emergency personnel, and others can stay connected. More than half of AT&T’s impacted cell sites in Florida have already been restored.

On Thursday, AT&T began providing other carriers’ customers the ability to roam on its networks at no charge, even if their carrier’s service isn’t available after the storm. As a result, customers will automatically be connected to our network if their carrier’s network is not available.

AT&T’s teams are prepping as Hurricane Ian moves toward South Carolina, and remain focused on keeping our customers, their families and first responders connected. In addition, AT&T has added parts of Georgia and South Carolina to the list of zip codes where the company is waiving talk, text and data overage charges. Details can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Archie Taylor
Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference

Latest News

The REES theatre set to reopen with 'REES for the Stars.'
The REES Theatre reopens after 13 years with ‘REES for the stars’
Researchers are testing a new device that may make testing for Alzheimer’s easier, and that...
Medical Moment: New technology might help diagnose Alzheimer’s earlier
The Lafayette Building dates back to 1901, It’s said to be the first commercial office building...
City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building
Each month during the school year, Martin’s chooses a local school to receive a $1,000 One...
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets