AT&T launches floating mobile hotspot in Florida amid Hurricane Ian destruction

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WNDU) - AT&T launched a floating mobile hotspot Friday as Sanibel Island, Fla., continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane left particularly challenging issues for Sanibel Island, where mobile connectivity was destroyed along with the bridge that connects the island to the Florida mainland. AT&T is working in close coordination with state officials to gain access to Sanibel Island to begin to restore communications there.

AT&T’s FirstNet team loaded mobile/portable cell site equipment onto an amphibious vehicle, which was sent to the island. Meanwhile, more than 180 crews focused on the hardest hit areas to keep wireless communications running so first responders, emergency personnel, and others can stay connected. More than half of AT&T’s impacted cell sites in Florida have already been restored.

On Thursday, AT&T began providing other carriers’ customers the ability to roam on its networks at no charge, even if their carrier’s service isn’t available after the storm. As a result, customers will automatically be connected to our network if their carrier’s network is not available.

AT&T’s teams are prepping as Hurricane Ian moves toward South Carolina, and remain focused on keeping our customers, their families and first responders connected. In addition, AT&T has added parts of Georgia and South Carolina to the list of zip codes where the company is waiving talk, text and data overage charges. Details can be found here.

