Art reimagined: Graff Bash returns to South Bend

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash takes place Saturday and Sunday outside Rio Park Events in South Bend.

Muralists and graffiti artists will work together to paint new and unique art that will stand for the following year.

The current murals from last year’s event will be painted over with black paint, and new murals from about ten artists will take their place.

There will be food, live music, and a raffle for prizes.

The old murals are photographed so prints can be made, and the art can live on.

Muralist Alex VanGalder says it’s essential for him to focus on his artistic process, and if he does that and gets better every day, the final product will reflect that hard work.

“One of the biggest things in life is not being able to see everybody’s individual progress their entire life,” said Alex VanGalder, Founder of Graff Bash. “When you see art progress over a slow period of time, it helps give you an idea for transitioning into the future and making progress and understanding there are stages of growth and accepting that we’re all not, not everybody is where they want to be, and we’re all growing. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

VanGalder typically pays for the Graff Bash out of pocket, and he wanted to thank the community for backing him and his work.

The sponsors for this year’s event are Sherwin-Williams, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Hop Station.

“It takes a village to do stuff like this, and I do a lot, but at the same time, I also get a lot of help from the community and the surrounding area,” said VanGalder. “We’ve been able to do a lot of good stuff, so this year, there will be a lot less hoops to jump through, and I’m very thankful for that.”

VanGalder said he’s sad to see the current mural go but is excited for what the artists have in store this weekend.

Graff Bash will run from 2-8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

