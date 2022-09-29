Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested

Archie Taylor
Archie Taylor(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the city’s far east side on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. Several schools and businesses in the area were notified to lockdown temporarily after the robbery occurred.

Mishawaka Police, along with the FBI, arrested Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend Wednesday. Taylor is currently housed in the St. Joseph County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Federal Court.

This case was handled as a joint investigation between the Mishawaka Police Department, Elkhart Police Department, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

