South Bend celebrates the ‘Best. Wednesday. Ever’

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” On Wednesday, the city transformed Western Avenue into a big block party!

The free, public event featured live music, a market with over 50 vendors, a rock climbing wall, a beer tent, and more! The goal is to continue the strong tradition of community building in South Bend. It also seeks to highlight westside businesses and neighbors.

“We all love the westside of South Bend. It’s something that we have grown to love and continue to love,” said Christin Kloski, an event coordinator for the West Side of South Bend. “Growing up we just have a lot of family members who grew up in the westside so really it just brings out the cultural aspect of the westside. There’s a lot of history here so we want to bring light to that as well and show people all that the westside has to offer.”

“Best. Week. Ever.” continues through this Saturday, with the “Morris 100 Fest” and more!

