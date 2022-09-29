Preparations underway for Morris 100 Fest

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was blocked off Thursday morning around the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend as preparations began for the Morris 100 Fest.

The two-day festival, which takes place Friday and Saturday, will feature games, photo ops, art, and performances. There will also be a Ferris wheel!

The free event, except for select ticketed experiences, will celebrate not only the 100-years of the Morris Performing Arts Center, but also the completion of interior renovations in phase one of the Morris 100 Capital Campaign project.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday. For everything you need to know about the festival, click here.

The festival is also part of South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever.

