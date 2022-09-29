Portage Manor elects new board president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portage Manor Board of Managers has a new president as they try to determine the future of the building.

At this month’s meeting, Frank Fotia was elected to fill the spot of longtime president Patty Godsey. John Butler was elected to Fotia’s former role as vice president.

The board also discussed plans for a new proposed building.

Based on the needs of the current residents, they want to come up with a building plan that will be sustainable for many years to come.

The board says they need to decide soon whether or not to move forward with the plan.

“We need to be able to, once we get in, to not only make it sustainable when it opens but sustainable for the future so that we have a facility that is here in the community to stay,” said Frank Fotia, President of the Portage Manor Board of Managers. “It’s the only facility in this community that serves this population, and we want to continue to make sure that they’re able to be cared for, for future generations.”

Not every resident qualifies for affordable housing through the Medicaid waiver. A proposal with a sizable percentage of affordable housing could encourage the plan to move forward, as it would bring in more government assistance for the project.

If the new building plans are finalized, the County Board of Commissioners will determine what to do with the current building, and the 110 acres of land Portage Manor occupies.

“Like was said in the meeting, we want to make sure we get the financial stack right, said Fotia. “We anticipate all potential expenses moving forward so that we don’t open up a building, and then five years later, we’re having this same conversation. So, while it is probably taking a little longer to work through this than some people may like, we are dedicated to making sure that we do get the math right the first time.”

MKM Architecture and Byron Wellness Systems, both out of Fort Wayne, are expected to present a financial plan for the project by early 2023 to the County Council.

The board says they need to determine whether to proceed with the project within the next six months.

