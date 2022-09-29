Phase one of renovations are complete and celebrations kick off at The Morris Performing Arts Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center celebrated the completion of Phase One of renovations with a ribbon cutting and special presentation before the weekend’s Morris 100 Fest.

From ceiling to floor, many new renovations have been made to the Morris Performing Arts Center, including brand-new seats, light bulbs, and flooring.

On Thursday, V.I.P.s, city leaders, and donors were invited to get a first look at completed renovations.

All before the Morris 100 Fest kicking off Friday. The festival is free to the community and will feature food trucks, fireworks, a Ferris wheel, live artists, and more.

“It’s an incredible feeling to celebrate this milestone with the community. So many people have helped make this possible. This community continues to be extremely generous. Not only in this first phase of work, but in our ensuing phase, which will result in an expansion and renovation even further yet, so, we’re very grateful for the community’s support, can’t wait to celebrate this weekend with everybody,” says Aaron Perri, the Executive Director of South Bend’s VPA.

The Morris 100 Fest goes until Saturday night; for more details, click here.

