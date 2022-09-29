One dead after fatal shooting on S. Michigan Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a fatal shooting in South Bend on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, South Bend police responded to a shots-fired call around 9:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street. First responders took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201, or Michiana CrimeStoppers.

