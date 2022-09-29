Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams

By Christine Karsten
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer.

On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive.

It was at this apartment complex, around 6:40 p.m., when shots rang out. Dionte Williams, 28, was shot and killed.

”The suspect was seen fleeing the rear of that apartment building,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “The suspect is described as a black male, wearing dark clothing, and he did have a firearm. The suspect entered a white car, driven by a white female, and then they fled the area”

In addition to this description, detectives released some surveillance video with the hopes of finding some new witnesses.

If you remember seeing Dionte walking to the front door of the apartment complex, detectives want to talk to you. If you were driving that gray car, detectives want to talk to you. If your kids were riding those bikes, detectives want to talk to you.

“If you aren’t comfortable talking with the detectives themselves, it is so easy for you to submit anonymous tips,” Lt. Miller says. “No one knows who you are, no one knows you gave information, and it could be so important. As someone who has lost a family member to a murder, there is nothing that can ever bring that person back, but there is some justice that can come about of finding out why this happened and who committed this heinous crime.”

If you have any information, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also use their P3 App or head to their website.

Remember, if your anonymous tip leads to the solving or arrest in this case, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

