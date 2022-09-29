LaPorte County to see income tax rates increase

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting in October, income tax rates are going up in 5 Indiana counties.

LaPorte County is one of five Indiana counties to have their income tax rates adjusted starting Oct. 1, 2022.

The rate will be increasing from .0095 to .0145.

These rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in any of these counties, and have income tax withholdings. Other counties increasing income tax rates: Boone, Johnson, Knox, and Monroe.

