LaPorte County man arrested for possessing child porn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County man was arrested Thursday morning for possession of child pornography.

Victor Badillo, 45, was arrested back on June 9 for an unrelated incident and was released on July 19 after a cash bond for him was posted. However, detectives initiated a secondary investigation into Badillo during this time.

Detectives continued the secondary investigation after Badillo’s release and later presented his findings to the LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant was issued for Badillo on Monday, Sept. 26, for two counts of possession of child pornography, both of which are Level 5 Felonies.

On Thursday morning, an officer located Badillo living in the woods in rural Coolspring Township. Badillo was arrested and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

