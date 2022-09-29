LaPorte County man arrested for possessing child porn

Victor Badillo
Victor Badillo(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County man was arrested Thursday morning for possession of child pornography.

Victor Badillo, 45, was arrested back on June 9 for an unrelated incident and was released on July 19 after a cash bond for him was posted. However, detectives initiated a secondary investigation into Badillo during this time.

Detectives continued the secondary investigation after Badillo’s release and later presented his findings to the LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant was issued for Badillo on Monday, Sept. 26, for two counts of possession of child pornography, both of which are Level 5 Felonies.

On Thursday morning, an officer located Badillo living in the woods in rural Coolspring Township. Badillo was arrested and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Peter Shetler
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

The two-day festival, which takes place Friday and Saturday, will feature games, photo ops,...
Preparations underway for Morris 100 Fest
The two-day festival, which takes place Friday and Saturday, will feature games, photo ops,...
Preparations underway for Morris 100 Fest
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street...
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting