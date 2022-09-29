Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!

Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!

In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This second refund has been a long time coming for Hoosiers, who have been waiting since the refunds were announced in June. In July, the House met for a special session in which the second taxpayer refund checks were approved.

Most people should have received their direct deposit or mailed check by now.

The state has said it is still working through some claims that have needed further assistance at this time.

