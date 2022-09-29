How to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WNDU) - If you want to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts, here’s how you can do so.

The best way to support survivors is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs.

During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. People who can donate can do so through a variety of convenient and safe methods:

  • Visit Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org
  • Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
  • Text STORM to 51555 (Message and data rates may apply.  For more details, click here)

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is asking people to help with Hurricane Ian response efforts through monetary donations and by giving blood.

Those wishing to give a financial contribution can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669), or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Information on how to donate blood can also be found at redcross.org.

