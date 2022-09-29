Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

