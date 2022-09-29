Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

Four Flags Area Apple Festival gets underway today
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival will take place this weekend in Niles.

It’s one of Michigan’s largest festivals and will feature four days of festivities.

Guests can enjoy free entertainment, parades, contests, carnival rides and vendors.

There will also be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free, but guests are asked to give a $5 donation for parking.

The Four Flags Area Apple Festival will take place September 29 – October 2 on the corner of Lake & 17th Street in Niles.

