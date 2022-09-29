First Alert Forecast: Cold morning in the 30s; 70s by Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

As we close out the night we will be leaving the rain chances behind and saying hello to isolated frost Thursday morning. Much like last week, temperatures will again be falling into the middle 30s. While we are not under a frost advisory, patchy frost will be possible early in the morning. Otherwise, a ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures back into the 60s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be closer to 70 on Friday and in the lower 70s this weekend. The pattern will remain through the weekend and into most of the next week. The average high this time of year is around 70 degrees and we expect to be around that through next week. Rain chances overall remain low.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures beginning to warm up. The warming trend begins with afternoon highs back into the lower 60s. Just a light breeze out of the north and east. High of 63 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying sunny and calm through the weekend. Highs will gradually warm into the lower 70s by the weekend and into early next week. Right now it looks like there is very few chances for rain over the next two weeks. Staying bright and dry. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

