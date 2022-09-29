County leaf pick-up prices rise Sept. 30

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Recycling has made some improvements to its subsidized leaf pick-up subscription program, and the improvements are based on feedback from county residents.

Grass clippings and pine needles have been included in the leaf pick-up this year.

They must be piled within five feet of the curb or pavement, but not on the street, and should not be stacked in the center of cul-de-sacs or courts and away from utility poles and mailboxes.

Leaves cannot be collected from alleyways, and residents should not park cars in front of leaf piles on pick-up days.

The county says these guidelines will make fall safer for residents.

“Make sure that the leaves are back on your property is a big issue when it comes to safety,” said Sky Medors, County Engineer for St. Joseph County. “If those leaves get out into the road, they can cause hazards for bicyclists, motorcyclists, those types of things, but ultimately, if they’re being piled out into the street, people and kids could be playing within those leaves, and people do not know they’re there. If cars come by, they could hit those pedestrians.” So, it’s our requirement that those be back off the right-of-way behind the curb and not in the paved area whatsoever.”

St. Joseph county voted to ban leaf burning again in December 2020, so the county wants to provide a subsidized service to help residents dispose of leaves safely and efficiently.

Burning leaves worsens air quality and is banned in the state of Indiana.

Fall collection begins on October 17, so leaves must be on the curb no later than October 16, weather permitting. September 30 is the last day to subscribe for the early bird special before the price increases.

