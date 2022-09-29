County leaf pick-up prices rise Sept. 30

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Recycling has made some improvements to its subsidized leaf pick-up subscription program, and the improvements are based on feedback from county residents.

Grass clippings and pine needles have been included in the leaf pick-up this year.

They must be piled within five feet of the curb or pavement, but not on the street, and should not be stacked in the center of cul-de-sacs or courts and away from utility poles and mailboxes.

Leaves cannot be collected from alleyways, and residents should not park cars in front of leaf piles on pick-up days.

The county says these guidelines will make fall safer for residents.

“Make sure that the leaves are back on your property is a big issue when it comes to safety,” said Sky Medors, County Engineer for St. Joseph County. “If those leaves get out into the road, they can cause hazards for bicyclists, motorcyclists, those types of things, but ultimately, if they’re being piled out into the street, people and kids could be playing within those leaves, and people do not know they’re there. If cars come by, they could hit those pedestrians.” So, it’s our requirement that those be back off the right-of-way behind the curb and not in the paved area whatsoever.”

St. Joseph county voted to ban leaf burning again in December 2020, so the county wants to provide a subsidized service to help residents dispose of leaves safely and efficiently.

Burning leaves worsens air quality and is banned in the state of Indiana.

Fall collection begins on October 17, so leaves must be on the curb no later than October 16, weather permitting. September 30 is the last day to subscribe for the early bird special before the price increases.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Peter Shetler
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s...
Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian
Cavemen prep for toughest offensive threat this season.
Cavemen prep for toughest offensive threat this season
WNDU's Matt Gotsch talks leaf pick-up in St. Joe County this season.
Leaf pick-up program in St. Joe County
WNDU's Samantha Albert has the inside scoop on the Morris Performing Arts Center!
Phase 1 of Morris Performing Arts Center renovations complete