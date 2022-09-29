Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday.

It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Resources will include job opportunities, free home lead inspection sign-up, home water testing kits, filter and aerator installation demonstrations, and free bottled water.

