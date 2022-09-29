$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Plymouth

The ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s estimated $300 million jackpot drawing, was purchased at Speedway #7571, which is located at 2225 N. Michigan Street.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 28, are: 6-10-24-33-67 with the Powerball of 11.

Officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 1, is $322 million.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.