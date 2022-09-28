Wednesday’s Child: Michael’s next move
(WNDU) - Adoption is the goal for the foster kids featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments. Grant Me Hope shared this story of 14-year-old Michael.
Michael is a busy teen who loves all sports.
“I really like to just play sports. Football. Basketball, baseball and I like to run track. Basketball is my favorite sport because I just like to play it,” said Michael.
In his free time, Michael likes to play video games. Mortal Kombat is his favorite.
Michael is a good student who loves to read books. He also likes to write too.
“In school I think my favorite subject is reading,” said Michael. “I’m writing my own book.”
Michael would like to go into the military someday to fly planes.
“I want to be a pilot because I want to fly the cool jets,” Michael explained.
Michael is hoping for a new mom and dad. He hopes they want to go to a lot of sporting events.
“And they like to cook. And go out to places like going to like a football game or a movie,” said Michael.
Michael is also hoping that his new family has pets. He really likes dogs.
Click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.