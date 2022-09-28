Wednesday’s Child: Michael’s next move

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Adoption is the goal for the foster kids featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments. Grant Me Hope shared this story of 14-year-old Michael.

Michael is a busy teen who loves all sports.

“I really like to just play sports. Football. Basketball, baseball and I like to run track. Basketball is my favorite sport because I just like to play it,” said Michael.

In his free time, Michael likes to play video games. Mortal Kombat is his favorite.

Michael is a good student who loves to read books. He also likes to write too.

“In school I think my favorite subject is reading,” said Michael. “I’m writing my own book.”

Michael would like to go into the military someday to fly planes.

“I want to be a pilot because I want to fly the cool jets,” Michael explained.

Michael is hoping for a new mom and dad. He hopes they want to go to a lot of sporting events.

“And they like to cook. And go out to places like going to like a football game or a movie,” said Michael.

Michael is also hoping that his new family has pets. He really likes dogs.

Click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

MARE | Grant Me Hope

