‘War by the Shore’ boys soccer rivalry gets new trophy

St. Joseph defeats Lakeshore 3-1 in first-ever ‘Battle for the Big Boy’
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The “War by the Shore” rivalry between the Lakeshore Lancers and St. Joseph Bears boys’ soccer teams now has a new face: “Big Boy”

Big Boy, who made his debut Tuesday night at the teams’ “Kicking Cancer” fundraiser, will now serve as the trophy for these two teams’ annual meeting on the pitch.

On the field, the inaugural “Battle for the Big Boy: started out Lakeshore’s way, as the Lancers got out to a 1-0 lead. But just a few minutes later, St. Joseph responded with a goal of their own.

But the Bears weren’t done there, adding two more goals to take home the Big Boy by a final score of 3-1.

You can watch all the highlights in the video above!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Marian girls’ soccer team clinches NIC title in 2-1 win over rival South Bend St. Joseph

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
https://twitter.com/marianhssports/status/1574928887921856512

High School

Riley Wildcats having fun, finding success under new head football coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Wildcats say It feels good to be on a path towards their first winning season since 2018.

Notre Dame

Pyne, offense shine as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina 45-32

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina.

High School

Friday Night Football: Week 6 scores and highlights in Michiana

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Week 6 of Friday night football here in Michiana!

Latest News

News

The world is at RedBud Motocross this weekend

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Motocross teams from over 34 countries across the world are here in Michiana for Motocross of Nations.

Notre Dame

Irish hit the road to face North Carolina

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To beat UNC, the Irish are going to have to slow down an offense that's averaging over 50 points per game.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Cubs were greeted by a handful of the team's biggest fans Thursday afternoon upon arrival back at Four Winds Field.

High School

Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:11 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took over for his brother Justin, who is now at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame

Freeman acknowledges large head coaching experience gap heading into Notre Dame’s game at UNC

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman will go toe-to-toe with a national championship winning head coach in Mack Brown, who started his coaching career in 1983 — three years before Freeman was born.

Sports

South Bend Cubs win Midwest League Championship, 7-4

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs won their third and final game of the Midwest League Championship on Wednesday!