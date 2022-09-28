‘War by the Shore’ boys soccer rivalry gets new trophy

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The “War by the Shore” rivalry between the Lakeshore Lancers and St. Joseph Bears boys’ soccer teams now has a new face: “Big Boy”

Big Boy, who made his debut Tuesday night at the teams’ “Kicking Cancer” fundraiser, will now serve as the trophy for these two teams’ annual meeting on the pitch.

Oh right, the game!



Lakeshore struck first, but St. Joseph laughs last in this one -- Bears take home a 3-1 win & more importantly, the Big Boy!



Here's a look at each goal from tonight's action:

On the field, the inaugural “Battle for the Big Boy: started out Lakeshore’s way, as the Lancers got out to a 1-0 lead. But just a few minutes later, St. Joseph responded with a goal of their own.

But the Bears weren’t done there, adding two more goals to take home the Big Boy by a final score of 3-1.

You can watch all the highlights in the video above!

