South Bend hosts statewide historic preservation conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Preserving Historic Places: Indiana’s Statewide Historic Preservation Conference is in South Bend for the third time ever.

“You have many people that have been coming to this conference for decades,” says Marsh Davis, the resident of Indiana Landmarks.

The conference is held in different cities throughout the state each year, and this year, 265 attendees are in South Bend to explore how the city has preserved it’s rich history.

“South Bend loves to showcase what we have to offer and what we’ve been able to do to preserve historic places,” says South Bend’s Mayor, James Muller.

Historic sites include, the Tippecanoe Place Restaurant, that once served as the home of Clement Studebaker, founder of the Studebaker vehicle manufacturing firm, The Palais Royale ballroom, The Morris Performing Arts Center, and Scottish Rite, where a majority of the conference is being held.

“One that’s happened in my neighborhood a couple of weeks ago was the moving of the May House,” Mayor Mueller says.

These are only a few of the many other preserved pieces of history located throughout the city.

“You know, it’s hard to replicate the value of historic buildings and historic places,” Mayor Mueller says.

The four day conference has brought historic preservation professionals and advocates, architects, realtors, and urban planners to learn about and explore it all.

“We have scholars from Indiana University, Notre Dame, Ball State, so it’s good to have a lot of young people interested in historic preservation, as well as the old veterans like me,” Davis says.

Each day of the historic preservation conference features various workshops, educational sessions, and of course, tours of some of the adaptive reuse projects preserving South Bend’s industrial and manufacturing legacy and the city’s history.

“People like historic places. You can try to assign economic value to them, and all kinds of academic significance but people like being in historic places,” Davis says.

