Safe Haven Baby Box in Mishawaka blessed, dedicated

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Safe Haven Baby Box was blessed and dedicated in Mishawaka Wednesday afternoon.

Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while ensuring they can act anonymously. It’s located at Mishawaka Fire Department Station 3 on E. Douglas Road.

Mayor Dave Wood and local faith leaders were in attendance for the blessing and dedication.

“There’s tons of options for parents out there,” says Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Box. “(The mother) can call us at our crisis hotline 1-866-99BABY1. It’s on the front of every box, it’s on our website. But there are options. This is a final option. We don’t want you to choose this first, but if you have exhausted all of your other options, we want you to choose this last.”

This baby box marks Indiana’s 89th location and the 122nd location in the nation. It’s equipped with an alarm system to immediately notify 911 of a surrender.

The baby is attended to within five minutes and is usually adopted within 30 to 45 days.

