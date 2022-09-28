Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving.

The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays.

Paving is expected to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on...
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
Adam Gray & Don Ferguson
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case
Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
17-year-old Lauren Schmidt is missing from LaPorte County.
Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

Latest News

It is expected that a single lane for one direction (east or west) will be replaced one day and...
Portion of Auten Road in St. Joseph County temporarily reduced to one lane
All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure.
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic
The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street.
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’