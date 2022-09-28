Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving.

The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays.

Paving is expected to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.

