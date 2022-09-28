Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning.

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.

The report says the driver failed to notice the staff member, identified as 65-year-old Peter Shetler of Goshen, crossing the road. Shetler then struck the hood and fell to the ground. He died later at the hospital after suffering severe head injuries.

Shetler had served as the school’s technology director and was teaching at Goshen College this semester.

Police say the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Peter Shetler (The Goshen News/Bethany Christian Schools)

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.