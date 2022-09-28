New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally.

The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.

Their efforts also aim to support native plants and pollinators where you would otherwise just see a slab of cement.

Imagine all the water and contaminants coming from the Orchard Mall area after a big rain storm. That used to all go into Ox Creek, destroying wildlife habitats and eroding the environment around it.

These rain gardens will not only manage the creek’s flow by holding onto a lot of this water, but they will also filter it naturally at the same time.

Stormwater surges, pollution from contaminants, and sediment infill are some of the big reasons that Ox Creek no longer meets state water quality standards.

An issue created by modern innovation is in need of one of nature’s oldest solutions.

“What we’re doing is just trying to restore the natural hydrology before we built up this area. So the idea of the rain garden is to create an area to slow that water down and allow it to soak in and filter out and cleanse it before it gets to the creek,” said SWMPC Senior Planner/Deputy Director Marcy Hamilton.

Meijer donated what was previously overflow parking to create the main rain garden while installing three smaller ones throughout its main parking lot.

Green infrastructure certainly isn’t anything new to them.

“Great Lakes stewardship is one of the pillars of our sustainability program so when we have an opportunity to improve local water quality, it transcends into improving water quality in the Great Lakes. So, we’re happy to participate in this sort of project,” said Meijer Environmental Compliance and Sustainability Director Erik Petrovskis.

This is a rain “garden”, so while the partners in this project aim to return some of the natural hydrology to this area, they are also bringing some of the native plant species back to beautify the area.

It’s a project the Berrien County Drain Commissioner says he’s seen turn around other heavily polluted waterways in Michigan.

“It ranks up there with the Clinton River over in Detroit, with the River Rouge, and the Muskegon. Those have all been cleaned up and we are working very hard to get this watershed cleaned up,” said Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin.

Water from Ox Creek flows into the Paw Paw River, the St. Joseph River, and eventually makes its way out to Lake Michigan.

Thanks to the land donation from Meijer and a state grant that funded the project, taxpayers won’t have to worry about fitting the bill for their new rain garden.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.