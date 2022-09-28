Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township.

(WNDU)

Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S. 131 when he or she crossed the centerline and hit a semi. That person was taken to the hospital, and there is currently no word on his or her condition.

The driver and passenger of the semi appeared to be uninjured in the crash.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, but speed could be a factor.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Constantine Police Department, Three Rivers Police Department. Constantine, Fabius/Park and Three Rivers Fire Departments, Life Care Ambulance, Air Care, MDOT, and Bower’s Towing.

