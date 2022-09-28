Mishawaka High Schoolers read to kids as part of Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? Well, how about developing leaders and spreading the joy of reading?

At Bieger Elementary, Mishawaka High School students read books to younger kids. The teens are part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.

They’re not only learning skills on how to be better leaders; they’re also helping inspire the next generation.

“I think seeing the smiles on kids faces is one of the sweetest things you can ever see and I love hearing them laugh,” said Marie Miller, a senior at Mishawaka High School. “Even though some of them can be a little wild, it’s just a great atmosphere to work with.”

These are them in a few years,” said Gayla Konanz, with Mishawaka High School. “And it’s exciting! The student’s love being around the older kids, and for them, the older kids, to hear kids laughing and really inspire them is so meaningful. But I’m hoping that the younger kids too will be really excited about what’s to come in their future.”

Along with special hand written messages from the leadership team, 175 students went home with 5 new books donated by Chick-Fil-A as part of the “Million Books Giveaway.”

