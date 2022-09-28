Mishawaka High Schoolers read to kids as part of Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? Well, how about developing leaders and spreading the joy of reading?

At Bieger Elementary, Mishawaka High School students read books to younger kids. The teens are part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.

They’re not only learning skills on how to be better leaders; they’re also helping inspire the next generation.

“I think seeing the smiles on kids faces is one of the sweetest things you can ever see and I love hearing them laugh,” said Marie Miller, a senior at Mishawaka High School. “Even though some of them can be a little wild, it’s just a great atmosphere to work with.”

These are them in a few years,” said Gayla Konanz, with Mishawaka High School. “And it’s exciting! The student’s love being around the older kids, and for them, the older kids, to hear kids laughing and really inspire them is so meaningful. But I’m hoping that the younger kids too will be really excited about what’s to come in their future.”

Along with special hand written messages from the leadership team, 175 students went home with 5 new books donated by Chick-Fil-A as part of the “Million Books Giveaway.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on...
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
Adam Gray & Don Ferguson
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case
Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
17-year-old Lauren Schmidt is missing from LaPorte County.
Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

Latest News

Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while...
Safe Haven Baby Box in Mishawaka blessed, dedicated
WNDU's Maria Catanzarite explores the new Kennedy Park neighborhood plan.
Kennedy Park neighborhood plan
WNDU's Mark Peterson shows us what is going down at RV Dealers' Week in Elkhart.
RV Dealers' Week in Elkhart
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Paving is expected to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.
Repaving underway at Ireland Road, Ironwood Drive intersection