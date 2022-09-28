Marian girls’ soccer team clinches NIC title in 2-1 win over rival South Bend St. Joseph

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The regular season in Indiana high school girls’ soccer is coming to a close, and there was a big-time rivalry on the pitch Tuesday night with big-time stakes.

The NIC crown was on the line in “The Holy War” between the Marian Knights and the visiting South Bend St. Joseph Indians.

After a scoreless first half, the Indians opened the scoring thanks to a header off a corner kick.

However, two unanswered goals by Marian later in the second half gave the Knights the win and the NIC crown.

You can the highlights in the video above!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.