Marian girls’ soccer team clinches NIC title in 2-1 win over rival South Bend St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The regular season in Indiana high school girls’ soccer is coming to a close, and there was a big-time rivalry on the pitch Tuesday night with big-time stakes.

The NIC crown was on the line in “The Holy War” between the Marian Knights and the visiting South Bend St. Joseph Indians.

After a scoreless first half, the Indians opened the scoring thanks to a header off a corner kick.

However, two unanswered goals by Marian later in the second half gave the Knights the win and the NIC crown.

You can the highlights in the video above!

