Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials.

Holcomb will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland.

The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.”

Holcomb said in a news release that Germany and Switzerland have been “reliable partners” with Indiana for many years, but noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia.”

“I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change,” he said.

Next week’s trip will be Holcomb’s third visit to both Germany and Switzerland, including his May trip to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters.

The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on...
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
Adam Gray & Don Ferguson
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case
Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
17-year-old Lauren Schmidt is missing from LaPorte County.
Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 3
First Alert Forecast
The study says Indiana stands to earn between $341 million and $943 million in taxes off...
Study: Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Judge: Indiana can’t enforce abortion burial, cremation law
Safe Haven Baby Box being dedicated in Mishawaka